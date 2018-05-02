Wilson County Sheriff’s Office promotes motorcycle safety in May

Agencies across the country participate to provide information and increase awareness in their communities about the importance to share the road and look twice for motorcyclists.

“Motorcyclists will be out in force as the weather gets warmer, which is why it is the perfect time for us to remind the community about the vulnerability of motorcycle riders,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “All motorists need to know how to anticipate and respond to motorcyclists to avoid crashes.”

Bryan also offered some tips to prevent crashing with a motorcycle.

• Though a motorcycle is a small vehicle, its operator still has all the rights of the road as any other motorist. Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

• Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

• If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Motorcycle signals are often non-canceling. Always ensure the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.

• Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.

• Always allow ample follow distance, three to four seconds, when driving behind a motorcycle. This gives riders more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

According to preliminary data, there were 2,988 crashed that involved a motorcycle statewide in 2017. Of those crashes, 134 resulted in death.