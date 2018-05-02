Hickman County man sentenced to 30 years for child porn

A federal grand jury indicted Tuttle on July 6, 2016 and charged him with two counts of production of child pornography. He pleaded guilty March 16, 2017 to one count of the indictment.

According to court records, in April 2016, a 15-year-old girl told her mother Tuttle had raped her since she was 13 years old. The family reported the repeated rapes to Fairview police, and they began an investigation. The investigators found on at least two occasions in November 2015, Tuttle also had taken sexually explicit pictures of the girl. They also found not only had Tuttle raped the child for several years, but he also tried to convince her to have sex with other men for money.

During a search in April 2016, Tuttle confessed to taking nude pictures of the girl and admitted to sharing the pictures with others online. Tuttle later admitted to raping the girl on multiple occasions. He said he “knew it was wrong,” but blamed the child for seducing him when she was 13 years old.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. attorney’s offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute people who exploit children on the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

