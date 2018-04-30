Mt. Juliet High School student charged with drug possession

Jacob J. Kachinko, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged after drug-detecting canines with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon police and the 18th Judicial Task Force conducted a random search at each of the four Wilson County high schools.

Kachinko was charged after officers discovered about a quarter-pound of marijuana in the trunk of his vehicle.

“This was a joint effort that we conduct periodically to help keep drugs out of our school systems,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Schools are designed to be a learning environment for students, not for drug use and trafficking. Canines alerted on several vehicles throughout the county, and a large amount of [marijuana] was located during those searches. We will continue to be vigilant at all of our schools in keeping them a drug-free zone. We appreciate the working relationships we have with both of our school systems and will work daily on providing all students and staff with a safe environment.”

Kachinko was charged with possession with intent for resale and booked in at the Wilson County Jail. He was later released on $2,000 bond.

There were three other students cited throughout the county on drug charges. Their names were not released due to their ages.