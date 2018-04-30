Morgan County man charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault

At the request of 9th District Attorney Russell Johnson, TBI agents responded to a shooting incident April 29 at an apartment complex in Wartburg. Early Sunday night, Wartburg officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at the location.

When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they found four people who were injured. Two men were treated for the injuries locally and released. Two others were taken to a Knoxville hospital for treatment, and have since been released. During the investigation, officers discovered Jerry Bell, a resident of that complex and neighbor of the victims, was responsible for the shooting.

On Monday, Bell, 58, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment. Bell was booked in at the Morgan County Jail on $150,000 bond.