Citizens’ police academy sees mock murder investigation

The event, dubbed “Murder at the Mill,” gave participants the chance to experience and learn more about a crime scene investigation and Lebanon police’s forensic science unit. It’s a yearly staple of the program.

“With each crime scene night of the Citizen’s Police Academy, we try to showcase a special building or facility in Lebanon,” said Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy. “We’ve done the Expo Center, the new airport [terminal] and other locations.”

Lebanon police Detective David Willmore processed a mock murder scene at the Mill. Afterward, Austin Swift, an information technology employee at the department, presented information on computer-related crimes and scams.

Dickie’s Barbecue Pit catered the event.

The Citizen’s Police Academy is a free series of classes held each Thursday in an eight-week span that involves lectures, presentations and hands-on activities to teach citizens more about law enforcement. It is also a way for participants to get to know police officers.

“This stimulating and informative program will give each attendee a better sense of the Lebanon Police Department and the issues concerning everyday operations,” said Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice. “Citizens will also have a better understanding of their role in the community-oriented policing philosophy.”

Through the educational program, officers hope to foster better communications between citizens and the police who serve their community.

The academy is held twice a year, in the fall and spring. An application must be completed to participate, and applicants must be at least 18 years old and consent to a criminal history record check.

For more information, contact the public information office at 615-453-4398.