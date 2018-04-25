Tennessee Highway Patrol touts junior trooper academies

The junior academy, designed for middle school students in fifth through eighth grades, will be June 25-29. The youth academy, designed for high school students, will be July 8-13.

Cadets will be provided educational and recreational experiences that involve respect, discipline, integrity, team building, physical fitness and more.

In addition, cadets will be involved in a community service project to support the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Nashville Rescue Mission. It will encompass a canned food drive where collected donations will directly support food banks in the cadets’ communities. Food donations can be dropped off at any one of the eight district headquarter locations.

Both academies will be at the THP Training Center at 283 Stewarts Ferry Pike in Nashville. The youth academy only will be in residence with an overnight stay at the training center.

The THP will provide transportation for the junior academy cadets in Cookeville, Murfreesboro, Columbia and Dickson. Academy instructors will contact cadets to arrange transportation.

To apply, visit tn.gov/safety or visit the local THP district headquarters. The deadline to apply is May 15 at 4:30 p.m. Acceptance letters will be mailed by May 20.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure and protect the people of Tennessee.