TBI investigates overnight officer-involved shooting in Memphis

Memphis police officers were called to an area at about 3 a.m. to investigate at least two separate, but related, shooting incidents on Berclair Road.

An officer saw someone who matched the shooting suspect’s description walking on Summer Avenue and tried to stop the man. The man tried to run away, but he fell down. While he was getting up, he reached for his waist and threatened the officer, who shot the man. The man, later identified as Terrance Carlton, 25, died at Regional One Medical Center.

In a search for evidence, TBI agents found a gun that matched the one used in the other shootings and found information that Carlton was a suspect in those incidents.

The previous shootings remained under investigation by Memphis police officers.