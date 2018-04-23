logo

TBI

Former Dickson County probation officer arrested on misconduct charges

Staff Reports • Today at 4:28 PM

NASHVILLE – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents resulted in the arrest of a former Dickson County probation officer on charges of official misconduct.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney Ray Crouch, TBI agents started an investigation Sept. 6 into allegations of misconduct by Christian James Tyrone, 51, who was, at the time, employed as a private probation officer in Dickson County. During the investigation, agents discovered in April 2017 and September, Tyrone apparently exchanged sexual favors for leniency in payments for probationers.

On March 6, a Dickson County grand jury returned indictments that charged Tyrone with two counts of official misconduct. He was booked in at the Dickson County Jail on $2,000 bond.

