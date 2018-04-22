Authorities search for Waffle House shooting suspect

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Reinking to its top 10 most wanted list. Reinking, 29, is wanted by Metro-Nashville police and the TBI to face charges that include three counts of criminal homicide in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday at a Waffle House in Antioch.

According to police, Reinking, of Morton, Illinois, opened fire in the restaurant parking lot early Sunday before he entered the building. Witnesses said the gunman, believed to be armed with an assault-style rifle, was nude except for a green jacket, which he tossed before he left the scene.

Three people died at the scene and one person later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. At least four more people were injured.

The victims were identified as:

• Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, of Goodlettsville. Sanderlin, Waffle House employee, was fatally wounded outside the restaurant.

• Joe R. Perez, 20, of Nashville. Perez, a patron, was fatally wounded outside the restaurant.

• Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch. Dasilva was wounded at the restaurant and died at the hospital.

• another person, a 21-year-old woman from Gallatin, was killed. Her identity wasn’t released.

A patron identified as James Shaw Jr., wrestled the firearm away from the gunman, police said. The suspect then fled the restaurant.

Police identified Reinking after the pickup truck used by the suspected gunman was registered to him. Police said Reinking currently lives near the Waffle House in Antioch.

Tennessee authorities said Reinking could be armed with as many as two firearms. He previously had weapons removed from his possession after a 2017 arrest near the White House, USA Today reports.

Reinking was arrested after he was found in a "restricted area" near the White House, according to the Secret Service. His Illinois firearms authorization was revoked after the arrest and four weapons were seized from him.

Among the weapons seized was the AR-15 used at the Waffle House, police said, adding they believe Reinking's father retrieved the weapons after they were confiscated and returned them to his son.

As of Sunday morning, police used tracking dogs to search for Reinking. He was last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. Law enforcement advised residents to keep their doors locks and report any sightings of Reinking.

Reinking is a white man, who stands 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to his arrest.

Leada Gore with the Alabama Media Group contributed to this report.