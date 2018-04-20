Ardmore man indicted on murder, arson charges

At the request of 22nd District Attorney Brent Cooper and Ardmore police, TBI agents joined investigators with TFIS on Feb. 21 to investigate a series of intentionally set fires in Ardmore.

Since January, the Ardmore Police Department responded to 13 fires. One of those happened at a home where a woman was inside. The woman, Paulene Shelton, 83, was pulled from the fire and taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

During the investigation, agents discovered Edwin King, 19, apparently set nine of the fires, including the fire that killed Shelton.

On Monday, a Giles County grand jury returned indictments that charged King with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated arson and four counts of arson. King was arrested Thursday and booked in at the Giles County Jail on $20,000 bond.