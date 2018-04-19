Police call Sunday shooting ‘drug deal gone bad’

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, three people agreed to meet with another person at the Pilot Travel Center on Murfreesboro Road to buy drugs. When the two parties met for the exchange, one of the three pulled a gun and tried to take the drugs.

The two parties shot at each other, and Jacob Ethan Doughten, 19, of Lebanon, and a 15-year-old boy died.

Hardy said Doughten and a 17-year-old boy that was arrested were the only two teens to fire shots. Police charged the 17-year-old boy with criminal homicide and aggravated assault. His name was withheld due to his age, and a preliminary hearing to determine whether he will be tried as an adult was postponed and wasn’t yet rescheduled.

“We recognize that there has been a lot of speculation and inquiry about the case,” said Hardy. “Understand that we must do our due diligence to confirm information and release it in a manner that doesn’t jeopardize the investigation, allows us to be mindful of the families involved and keep the process as transparent as possible.”

Lebanon police officers were dispatched to the gas station Sunday at about 9:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Doughten with gunshot wounds. Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics took Doughten in critical condition to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon, where he was later pronounced dead.

The second shooting victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken by personal vehicle to Tennova, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police caught the 17-year-old boy believed to be the shooter near Logan’s Roadhouse. Hardy initially said there was a second suspect in the shooting, but he later said that wasn’t the case.