Nashville

Metro Nashville police recover another stolen car, more guns

Staff Reports • Today at 4:50 PM

The Metro Nashville police’s juvenile crime task force recovered another stolen vehicle and two more guns from five young men who attempted to flee officers.

On Tuesday night, task force officers got behind a Toyota Corolla that was stolen during an April 11 robbery on Morton Avenue in Nashville. The officers tried to stop the car on Kipling Drive, but it kept going for a short distance before the five teens inside got out and ran.

A 16-year-old passenger was caught without incident. A police dog tracked another passenger, Amier Neguse, 19, to the rear of a home on Kipling Drive, while another police dog tracked Felix Reyes-Santos, 18, to an area between Kipling Drive and Aladdin Drive.

The driver of the stolen car managed to get away, but officers recognized him as a 16-year-old with prior arrests. Officers were still searching for him. Another passenger also got away.

During the search, officers recovered a .380 caliber pistol behind a home. They also recovered a .25 caliber pistol from the Toyota. Also in the car were more than 100 rounds of AR-15 ammunition, more than 100 rounds of .9 mm ammunition, keys to three other vehicles, a small amount of marijuana and digital scales.

Reyes-Santos and Neguse both remained in the Metro Jail on charges of vehicle theft, evading arrest, unlawful gun possession, resisting arrest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Reyes-Santos was booked on outstanding warrants that involved three South Nashville robberies. He is alleged to have shot one of the victims.

The 16-year-old arrested Tuesday night was taken to juvenile detention on charges of vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession, evading arrest, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

