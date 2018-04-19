Knoxville men indicted, arrested on theft charges

In September 2017, at the request of 6th District Attorney Charme Allen, TBI agents started an investigation into an allegation of theft of money from the Beta Sigma Chi fraternity in Knoxville.

The agents discovered Douglas W. Lesher, 65, who had access to the fraternity’s checking account, was apparently responsible for the theft, and Patrick L. Martin, 65, was also allegedly involved in the scheme.

On Wednesday, a Knox County grand jury returned indictments that charged both Lesher and Martin with theft of more than $60,000. On Thursday, they were arrested and booked in at the Knox County Jail, where they remained on $100,000 bond.