Sheriff’s office, Gibb’s Pharmacy to hold drug take-back day

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at a drop-off location at Gibb’s Pharmacy at 1427 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

“We strongly encourage you to take this opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets and get rid of expired or medication you are no taking,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Your home medicine cabinet is often where young people begin experimenting with drugs. It’s important to recognize this could happen to someone in your home, including your child, your grandchild or your neighbor’s child. Please take precautions to avoid a tragedy involving your prescription drugs.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration diversion control division’s website, there were 912,305 pounds of unwanted and/or expired medications collected nationwide, while Tennessee collected 29,700 pounds during the most recent take back in October.

According to Bryan, medications used for legitimate reasons are often subject to theft and can lead to addiction and ultimately even drug trafficking. Bryan said there is a national epidemic of prescription drug abuse that is often the motive in numerous crimes.

“We appreciate cooperative efforts such as this one,” said Bryan. “We are happy to be able to provide a place where you safely and conveniently dispose of such medicines when they are no longer needed or wanted. We appreciate the partnership with Gibb’s Pharmacy this year as we will be collecting medications at this drop-off location.”

Anyone who would like to drop off medications or drugs, prescription or otherwise, may drop them off at the event April 28 at the pharmacy with no questions asked. No syringes will be accepted, whether used or new, and no inhalers will be accepted.