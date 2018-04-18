logo

Police charge teen shooting suspect

Jacob Smith • Today at 5:45 PM
The 17–year-old boy who allegedly shot and killed two other teens Sunday night at the Pilot Travel Center parking lot on Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the teen’s first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, but it was postponed. A new court date wasn’t scheduled.

Lebanon police officers were dispatched to the gas station at about 9:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Jacob E. Doughten, 19, of Lebanon, with gunshot wounds. Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics took Doughten in critical condition to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second shooting victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken by personal vehicle to Tennova, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police caught the 17-year-old boy believed to be the shooter near Logan’s Roadhouse. Hardy initially said there was a second suspect in the shooting, but he later said that wasn’t the case.

