Police charge teen shooting suspect

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the teen’s first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, but it was postponed. A new court date wasn’t scheduled.

Lebanon police officers were dispatched to the gas station at about 9:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Jacob E. Doughten, 19, of Lebanon, with gunshot wounds. Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics took Doughten in critical condition to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second shooting victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken by personal vehicle to Tennova, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police caught the 17-year-old boy believed to be the shooter near Logan’s Roadhouse. Hardy initially said there was a second suspect in the shooting, but he later said that wasn’t the case.