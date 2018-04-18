Former Rogersville Water Department superintendent indicted on theft charges

In July 2017, at the request of 3rd District Attorney Dan Armstrong, TBI agents started an investigation into allegations of theft regarding Shawn Hatchett, 49.

During the investigation, agents discovered between January 2016 and December, Hatchett used his position as superintendent to steal more than $300,000 from the Rogersville Water Department.

A Hawkins County grand jury returned indictments this week that charged Hatchett with theft of more than $250,000, theft of more than $60,000 and official misconduct. He was arrested Wednesday and booked in at the Hawkins County Jail on $250,000 bond.