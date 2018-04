In October 2017, TBI’s Medicaid fraud control unit began an investigation into the actions of Dominique Cooper, 37. Allegations at the center of the investigation happened while he was employed as a mental health technician by Methodist Healthcare University.

A Shelby County grand jury indicted Cooper on March 15 for assault and abuse or neglect of an adult.

On Friday, Cooper was arrested and booked in at the Shelby County Jail on $10,000 bond.