Mt. Juliet High School mock crash to deliver message on distracted driving

A joint effort with the school’s health science classes and Mt. Juliet police will bring the dangers of distracted driving to reality just days before Saturday’s prom.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the purpose of the exercise is to impress upon students the serious consequences of driving while distracted.

“The students will receive firsthand experience of exactly what they could be responsible for, including killing someone, possibly one of their friends, as well as being arrested for crimes as serious as vehicular homicide,” said Chandler. “In addition, the mock crash is also a reminder for parents and guardians to talk to their teens about the consequences of bad driving behavior.”

The mock crash will take place on Golden Bear Gateway, directly in front of Mt. Juliet High School. The road will be closed Thursday from 12:30-2 p.m. between Stonehollow Way and Woodridge Place for the exercise. During the simulated exercise, residents should expect to see emergency vehicles and a medical helicopter in the area.

Agencies that will participate in the event include the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Fire Department of Mt. Juliet, Wilson Emergency Management Agency and Vanderbilt LifeFlight. Hamblen’s Wrecker Service in Mt. Juliet will provide the crashed vehicles for the exercise.