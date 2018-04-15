Shooting leaves one critical, suspect caught, one at large

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. According to reports, Lebanon police caught one unidentified suspect near the Pilot. Another suspect in a gray hoodie ran toward the nearby Knights Inn motel and was later reported as possibly in a silver sport utility vehicle.

Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics took one unidentified victim in critical condition to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon. A second shooting victim was taken by personal vehicle to Tennova, and that person’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies are assisting with the search for the suspect.

The incident remained under investigation, and this story will be updated once more information is released.