Franklin suspect accused of inappropriate relationship with minor

At the request of 21st District Attorney Kim Helper, TBI agents started an investigation into allegations that involved Robert Mitchell Dukes, 65, of Franklin. During the investigation, agents developed information that, on at least two occasions between December 2016 and July 2017, Dukes had inappropriate sexual contact with a woman, who was a minor at the time. The investigation also revealed Duke gave alcohol to the minor on at least one occasion.

On Monday, a Williamson County grand jury returned indictments that charged Dukes with sexual battery, sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of rape, aggravated statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Thursday, authorities booked him in at the Williamson County Jail on $20,000 bond.