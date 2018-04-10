Car burglary suspect points gun at Mt. Juliet resident

Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler said a Mt. Juliet resident saw two suspected car burglars Sunday at about 1 a.m. and confronted them. Both of them ran away, but one dropped something, and when he came back to get it, got scared and pointed a gun at the resident.

“Thank goodness the car burglary suspect did not use any force,” said Chandler. “They did not fire the handgun toward the citizen and eventually took off.”

There was another reported sight of car burglary suspects later Sunday morning in the Rural Oaks community.

According to Chandler, detectives believe suspects from Nashville come into suburban neighborhoods outside of the city to break into vehicles.

“They’re committing these crimes in safe communities, where most people feel safe and don’t have to worry about this type of thing,” said Chandler. “They’re perpetrating our residents and make them become victims, because they’re usually trusting.”

Chandler stressed the importance of locking cars and urged residents not to confront burglars if they see them.

“We can prevent these if we leave our vehicles locked,” said Chandler. “We definitely have to leave our vehicles locked, take our valuable items out of it, remove your phones, remove your laptops, remove any cash you may have.

“When we confront them, like what happened in Timber Trail, they can become irrational, and they can become spooked and do certain things.

“Also, when they’re confronted, they immediately flee the area. So, what’s important is, if you do see anyone breaking into a vehicle or going through unlocked vehicles somewhere in your neighborhood late at night, don’t immediately confront them. If you could just be a good witness, immediately call 911, get that call into our dispatch center, and our dispatchers are going to relay the information to our police officers on the street.”