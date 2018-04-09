Police catch apparent Mid-Cumberland teen vandals

The agency was down 10 vans after a witness saw the teens throw rocks and break out several windows at about 8:30 p.m. March 31.

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, investigators were able to identify and interview the teens based on the information gathered by patrol officers the night of the incident. Detectives said the two confessed to the crimes.

Detectives planned to work with Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency officials and the district attorney’s office to determine an amount of restitution owed and charges.

Mid-Cumberland drivers use the vans to take people throughout Middle Tennessee. The rides are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to medical appointments.

Anna Perry with Mid-Cumberland said the agency was able to borrow vans from some nearby counties to make sure they were able to accommodate everyone.

“[April 2] went pretty smoothly actually,” said Perry. “We were able to get everything covered. It took some work, but we did it.”

Perry said the 10 vans were taken to local shops for repairs and would be back in service as soon as they were fixed.

“The local auto shops are pretty good about working with us,” said Perry. “They know what we use the vans for.”