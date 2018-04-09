Local agencies thank dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is April 8-14, and Wilson County agencies made sure to thank the people who work behind the scenes.

“Mt. Juliet’s telecommunicators are responsible for dispatching our police, fire and animal care and control departments,” said Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman. “They are the voice of calm on the phone and on the radio, waiting on the phone with people while help is on the way, while ensuring that the responding units have the information they need. Sometimes, our dispatchers work alone, juggling police and fire incidents, multiple radio channels and many phone lines.”

The Lebanon Police Department announced a series of daily, humorous videos as part of the week.

“Everyone needs a little coffee and comedy in their life,” said Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy. “So in honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, we will be serving up some ‘lightly roasted’ videos of some of our favorite cops and their ‘unique blend’ of radio magic.”

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper called dispatchers “the calm voice in the dark.”

“Thank you to our telecommunicators who answer the call and are our first public safety persons to arrive at the scene of a fire or medical emergency,” said Cooper. “You are always there to guide us, and we are grateful for your service to us and our community.”

The Mt. Juliet Police Department posted two videos to its Facebook page, which featured Mt. Juliet dispatchers.

“Happy National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week to all of our wonderful dispatchers,” said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler. “They have such an important role in our community’s safety, and they do it well.”