Former probation officer indicted in TBI rape investigation

In February 2017, TBI special agents began an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct regarding Bryant L. Thomas, 30. At that time, Thomas was employed as a probation parole officer with the Tennessee Department of Correction.

The agents discovered information that hinted Thomas had illicit sexual contact with a female probationer who he supervised.

Last week, an Anderson County grand jury returned indictments that charged Thomas with sexual contact with probationer or parolee and rape. On Monday, he turned himself in and was booked in at the Anderson County Jail on $75,000 bond.