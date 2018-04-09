College student indicted in on-campus arson case

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Fire Investigation Services, the Sewanee Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked together in the investigation.

The Feb. 24 fire was contained to a stage area inside the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on the Sewanee campus. During the investigation, authorities determined the fire was set intentionally set and subsequently determined Philip Roper, 23, of Richmond, Virginia, was the person apparently responsible.

On Friday, a Franklin County grand jury returned indictments, which charged Roper with one count of arson and one count of burning personal property. On Monday, authorities arrested him and booked him in at the Franklin County Jail on $7,500 bond.