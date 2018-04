At the request of 12th District Attorney Mike Taylor, TBI started an investigation Oct. 14 into an alleged assault of an inmate at the Marion County Jail.

The agents discovered information that pointed to Steven Rollins, 25, as the person apparently responsible for the crime. The county later fired Rollins.

On Monday, a Marion County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Rollins with assault. Authorities later booked him in at the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.