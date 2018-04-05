Clarksville man faces federal charges for shooting at police officers

“This is yet another example of our policy to review every act of violence against our law enforcement officers,” said U.S. attorney Don Cochran. “As in this case, the U.S. attorney’s office will bring federal charges, where appropriate, for acts of violence committed against our men and women in blue.”

According to the indictment, West attempted to flee Feb. 3 from Clarksville police officers during a traffic stop and shot several times at the officers who chased him. West fled into a wooded area and was later caught with the help of a police K-9 unit.

The indictment also alleges officers recovered a .40-caliber Glock pistol near West and a ballistic vest and other military equipment from his vehicle. West was found to have a prior felony conviction and prohibited from possession of a firearm. He was also prohibited from possession of body armor by virtue of a prior conviction of a crime of violence.

If convicted, West faces up to 10 years in prison on the firearms charge, up to three years in prison on the body armor charge and a $250,000 fine.