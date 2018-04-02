TBI releases study on law enforcement-related deaths in Tennessee

The report used established definitions and methodology and provided information on qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies. Data was divided into three categories – deadly use-of-force incidents, arrest-related non-forcible deaths and deaths in custody.

In 2017, 53 law enforcement agencies reported 120 law enforcement-related deaths. Of those, 24 deaths met the reporting criteria established in state law of deadly use of force by a law enforcement officer. Of those 24 deaths, whites accounted for 87.5 percent, compared to African American at 12.5 percent. The data did not identify any other races in these incidents. Men accounted for 96 percent of those killed in the incidents.

The most predominate time frame for a deadly use-of-force incident in 2017 was between 6-11:59 p.m.

Of the 120 law enforcement-related deaths reported in 2017, nine met the arrest-related non-forcible death reporting criteria. The 2017 data indicated six of the deaths were reported as suicide.

In 2017, 87 deaths were reported in local jails or state prisons. Of those, 92 percent were men, and most were older than 55. Illnesses accounted to the leading cause of the deaths.

“I am very proud of the efforts of all participating law enforcement agencies in the state to provide the data necessary to produce this report,” said TBI director Mark Gwyn. “Our combined efforts have resulted in a successful reporting program and the relationships necessary to produce a report of this nature.”

For the full report, visit tn.gov/tbi.