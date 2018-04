According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the security cameras caught the man on video as he arrived the home, knocked on the front door and walked around the front porch to see if anyone was home.

The surveillance video showed the man run back to his vehicle with a space heater under his arm that was taken from a shed.

Anyone with information on the identification of the man should call detectives at 615-444-1459 or Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245.