10 vans vandalized at Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, a witness saw the teens at about 8:30 p.m. at Mid-Cumberland.

“We have interviewed a couple of juveniles and parents, but no arrests have been made at this time,” said Hardy. “The damages are well into the thousands, making this a felony crime.”

Drivers with the company use the vans to take people throughout Middle Tennessee. The rides are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to medical appointments.

Anna Perry with Mid-Cumberland said the agency was able to borrow vans from some nearby counties to make sure they were able to accommodate everyone.

“[Monday] went pretty smoothly, actually,” said Perry. “We were able to get everything covered. It took some work, but we did it.”

Perry said the 10 vans were taken to local shops for repairs and would be back in service as soon as they were fixed.

“The local auto shops are pretty good about working with us,” said Perry. “They know what we use the vans for.”

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing.