Justice to challenge Bryan for sheriff

The Wilson County Commission appointed Bryan as Wilson County sheriff in 2012 after current Wilson County Commissioner Terry Ashe retired. Bryan was re-elected sheriff in 2014.

His father, Cecil Bryan, was Wilson County sheriff from 1968-74.

Bryan has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience with the Lebanon Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. He began his career in law enforcement with the Lebanon Police Department in 1989, and joined the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department in 1999.

Justice has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience after he graduated the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Justice worked for the Lebanon Police Department and Lakewood Police Department before he joined the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in 2003.

Justice has covered Wilson County as a DUI officer, and along with his patrol activities, he was tasked with writing and managing federal ad state grants for equipment and manpower.

Justice was the first drug recognition expert certified in Wilson County, which is a program certified by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The qualifying deadline for candidates in other county and state races is April 5 at noon. The candidate withdrawal deadline is set for April 12. The county General Election will take place Aug. 2, and early voting is set for July 13-28.

For more information, visit wilsonelections.com.