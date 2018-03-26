Sheriff thanks students for reaching out

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the students made artwork with individualized letters of encouragement for Wilson County sheriff’s deputies.

On Wednesday, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan and several deputies spoke with students at the school and presented them with a poster that displayed all three patrol shifts standing with the artwork on display in the patrol room of the sheriff’s office.

After the students explained what they had learned about public service and the events of Sept. 11, Bryan took a moment to thank the students for thinking about the Wilson County deputies.

“We are all counting on you, because you are our future,” said Bryan.