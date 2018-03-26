Lebanon High School student charged after weapons found in car

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, a school resource officer saw a white Ford Fusion that was involved in wreck the day before. The officer looked into the car, driven by Batte, and saw two large black knives between the driver’s seat and door panel.

After finding Batte, the officer searched the car and found one large black survival-style knife, one red knife with a brass knuckle-style handle, one folding knife and a homemade torch made from paper towels wrapped at the bottom of electrical tape soaked in liquid, along with two lighters.

Moore said all of the items were found between the seat and doors and easily accessible by the driver.

Batte was charged with weapons on school property and released to his parent. An initial court date is scheduled for May 10.