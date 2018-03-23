Sheriff's reports for March 15-16, 2018

March 15

Chevy Lee Reed, 37, of Lewisburg, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Amy Nicole Stewart, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Elbert Leroy Tate, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple drug possession, theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy Lee Taylor, 43, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Jody Lee Taylor, 38, of LaVergne, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Andrew Mcilwain Thomas, 22, of Hartsville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

James Zachary York, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal simulation, theft of property worth less than $1,000 and forgery or passing a forged instrument.

March 16

Tyler James Ashcraft, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Taylor Wayne Carver, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Michael Robert Dyer, 46, of Henersonville, was charged with DUI.

Scotty Dale Farmer, 41, of Hickman, was charged with public drunkenness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

Daniel Justin Hall, 37, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Tony Lee Helton, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal trespass and vandalism.

Brian Allen Jernigan, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Bailey Rae Roark, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Luisana Lomas Robinson, 33, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jose Alfonso Rogel-Diaz, 45, of Hermitage, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

William Ray Rudd, 52, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Thomas Brian Seay, 40, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Carlos DeWayne Smith, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Glenn Howard Sneed, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.