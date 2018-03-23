Authorities actively search for assault, robbery suspect in Wilson County

According to Escambia County, Florida sheriff’s officials, the suspect is 32-year-old David Paul Vaughn. Authorities there said Vaughn apparently walked into a Walgreen’s pharmacy Wednesday at 8:15 a.m., pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded pills. He left the store in a maroon Nissan Rogue.

Escambia County authorities said Vaughn is wanted in connection with a home invasion that led to an officer assault and an officer-involved shooting that happened in Boone County, Kentucky.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies and Mt. Juliet police officers assisted Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents in a be-on-the-lookout investigation Thursday afternoon in the Providence area of Mt. Juliet apparently in a search for Vaughn.

According to TBI public information officer Susan Niland, the agency requested assistance to find a person and vehicle from another state.

The investigation in the area ended at about 5 p.m. Niland couldn’t give any further information Thursday due to the ongoing investigation.

On Friday morning, the TBI added Vaughn to its top 10 most wanted list.

Vaughn is wanted by the Williamson County sheriff’s deputies and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for aggravated burglary and theft more than $1,000 from a Jan. 9 incident.

Reports indicated Vaughn allegedly stole a maroon Nissan Rogue in Indiana prior to the robbery Wednesday in Escambia County, Florida. He then apparently stole an Illinois dealer’s license plate and put it on the Rogue, drove to Boone County, Kentucky, where he allegedly assaulted an officer there and was shot at during the confrontation.

According to reports, Vaughn then apparently surfaced Thursday in Mt. Juliet. Authorities believe he was in contact with family and acquaintances in Trousdale County, where his mother lives. Agents said Vaughn is from DeKalb County. Reports also indicate Vaughn was at TriStar Summit Medical Center’s emergency room at about 6:30 p.m. and left against medical advice.

Late Thursday evening, he apparently left his vehicle at a Speedway gas station on Highway 70, where surveillance cameras captured video of him going behind the building on foot. Authorities used K-9 units to track Vaughn in the area behind the Speedway, but the search was unsuccessful.

Reports indicated a search of Vaughn’s vehicle revealed stolen plates from Nashville, stolen Playstation consoles, Apple TVs, computers and other items.

Vaughn may possibly be in a blue Dodge Durango with Tennessee license plate 8B82R6. Agents said Vaughn has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in the Mt. Juliet area and has warrants in Wilson County for probation violation. He was described as a white man, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and he weighs about 330 pounds, brown hair with a shaved head and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes Vaughn is advised not to approach him, rather to call 800-824-3463 or 911 as quickly as possible. A reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to Vaughn’s arrest.

According to Wilson County authorities, Vaughn’s emergency contact was traced to a home on Franklin Road in Lebanon, and it’s believed to be where his children live.