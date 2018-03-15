One dead after officer-involved shooting in Nashville

Preliminary information indicates Metro police officers, assigned to the department’s special response tactical unit, responded to a barricaded person, identified as Matthew McGinnis, 35, inside a home in the 1300 block of Rural Hill Road in Antioch. McGinnis was wanted by Metro Police to face charges in connection to the murder of his girlfriend.

After officers attempted, for an extended period of time, to convince McGinnis to surrender, they went into the home. During the search of the home and subsequent encounter with McGinnis, he allegedly pulled out a gun and held it to his head. McGinnis allegedly shot himself, followed instantaneously by a Metro officer shooting him as well. McGinnis died at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine additional details about the death.