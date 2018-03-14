Springfield man charged with theft from former employer

Agents began investigating David Kent Vaughn, 49, on Nov. 14. They discovered that, from about February 2016 until October 2017, while working as an employee of R.E. West Transportation Company in Ashland City, Vaughn apparently stole funds by using company credit cards for unapproved purchases and writing electronic checks for cash under false pretenses.

On March 6, the Cheatham County grand jury returned an indictment charging Vaughn with theft of more than $250,000. Agents arrested him Wednesday and booked him at the Cheatham County Jail on $76,000 bond.