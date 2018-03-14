Mt. Juliet car thief caught on surveillance camera

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the car was later used in a shooting incident outside of Mt. Juliet.

While the victim went inside the store to buy items, the car was left on and unlocked. A black late 2000s model BMW 5 series, with a spare tire on the front driver’s side pulled up and a man jumped out and drove the victim’s car toward Hermitage.

The suspect was described as a tall, thin, light-skinned black male.

Further investigation revealed the car was involved in a shooting-related incident in Metro-Nashville on Monday. The stolen car was recovered and was being processed for evidence.

Anyone with information about those responsible for this crime should contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at mjpd.org.