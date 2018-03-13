Son of White County killing victim charged with murder

TBI agents joined deputies and district attorney investigators Thursday to investigate the death of Timothy Jordi, 50, whose body was found at his home in Sparta earlier that day after he didn’t show up to work.

An autopsy revealed Jordi was killed. During the investigation, agents discovered the victim’s son, Joshua Jordi, 21, a college student at Minnesota State University, was apparently responsible for his father’s death.

Investigators served Joshua Jordi with a warrant Monday that charged him with first-degree murder. He was arrested and booked in at the Blue Earth County Jail in Mankato, Minnesota, where he awaited extradition to Tennessee. His bond was set at $1.5 million.