Police led on high-speed chase

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Lebanon police officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked with its lights on and engine running that had been in the Peyton Circle area for more than 40 minutes.

An officer approached the vehicle and saw the driver slumped sideways in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his face covered while he revved the engine. The officer asked the driver, later identified as Keith Tansil, 32, to show his hands on several occasions.

Tansil then drove away from the scene, hitting a Lebanon Police Department vehicle twice before getting away. Many of the officers on scene apparently had to scramble to avoid being hit by Tansil’s car.

Moore said Wilson County sheriff’s deputies assisted the Lebanon Police Department in the chase, where speeds of more than 100 mph were recorded.

The chase was eventually given up as Tansil headed outside of Wilson County.

The AMBER Alert was issued Sunday morning when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Tansil took three children under the ages of 4 years old. The children were all found safe later that day, but Tansil remained at large.

Tansil was believed to be driving either a white 2006 Chevy Malibu or a Silver 2016 Kia.

Anyone with information should contact the TBI at 1-800-824-3463.