Former Spring Hill police officer sentenced to prison for civil rights violation

Odom was indicted in July 2017 and pleaded guilty in October 2017 to engaging in unwanted sexual contact with a female motorist while on duty as a police officer.

U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger sentenced Odom to the maximum penalty under the statute and noted that Odom’s behavior was outrageous and that he displayed a pattern of conduct that abused his position as a police officer.

According to court documents, Odom pulled a woman over during the late evening hours June 25, 2016. He then ordered the woman to write her name and phone number or date of birth on a piece of paper.

Afterward, Odom ordered the woman out of her car and brought her to the side of his patrol car. He then tried to kiss her and put his hands down her pants. He also grabbed her hand and placed it on his penis. Odom lied to the woman about his name before finally allowing her to leave the scene.

Odom previously pleaded guilty to state charges of sexual battery and official misconduct regarding the victim in this case and another woman in Maury County and served 78 days in jail. He is facing similar state charges in Williamson County.