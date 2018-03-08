Lebanon police seek assistance in two incidents

The first is a suspect involved in a vehicle theft Monday just after midnight at the Speedway gas station on Highway 109 North.

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, the suspect appeared to be a white man who wore a baseball cam and camouflage coat. He was driving what was believed to be a red Ford Taurus.

Another unidentified person was in the suspect’s vehicle, driving directly behind the stolen vehicle, which was a black 2005 Audi A4 with an Alabama tag. Hardy said the car was left running and unsecured before the theft.

The other incident involved a vehicle of interest possibly connected to several storage unit burglaries at Red Dot Storage on Maddox Simpson Parkway.

Anyone with information on either incident should contact Detective Kirk Whitefield at 615-453-4345 or kirkw@lebanontn.org.