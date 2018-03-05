Teen charged with making threat toward Mt. Juliet High School

Joseph Taylor, of Old Hickory, apparently approached two people Sunday afternoon and warned them not to go to school Monday because he had just bought a new gun. During the conversation, the people noticed that Taylor had some type of gun around his neck. Following the conversation, Mt. Juliet police were notified, and officers opened an investigation.

During the investigation, Mt. Juliet police called school resource officers to ensure they were aware of the incident. The department’s communications center also received calls from concerned parents, who somehow learned of the threat.

Wilson County sheriff’s detectives found Taylor, and a paintball gun was recovered. Taylor was charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault and booked in at the Wilson County Jail. Detectives do not believe Taylor had any real intent to harm students or staff. He is not a student at Mt. Juliet High School.

Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler said threats toward any school would not be tolerated, even if they are meant to be a joke, and threats would be investigated completely.

“In addition, we want thank those who had the courage to bring the statements to our attention,” Chandler said.