Car burglary suspect caught on camera using victim’s credit card

According to Mt. Juliet police Lt. Tyler Chandler, officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. to a daycare facility in the 15 block of North Greenhill Road to investigate a car burglary.

The thief got in an unlocked car and stole credit cards from a victim’s purse, which were used within 25 minutes of the theft at Kroger in Hermitage. Investigators were able to get the surveillance video that recorded the burglary suspect using the victim’s credit card.

“It was likely that the thief specifically targeted the location, because it is common for purses to be left in a vehicle,” said Chandler. “Thieves commonly frequent gyms, daycare centers, yoga studios and gymnastics businesses in search of easy targets. Many times, vehicle burglary is a crime of opportunity that can be prevented if there is no opportunity for the thief to steal.”

Chandler also encouraged residents to never leave items of value in plain view or their vehicles unlocked.

Anyone with information on the crime should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.