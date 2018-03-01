Missing Lebanon officer’s vehicle found

Bowen was the grandson of retired Lebanon police officer Frank Bowen and the son of current Lebanon police officer Dewayne Bowen.

Bowen’s truck was found Thursday just before 1 p.m. in Dry Creek off Highway 70 near Dowelltown. Bowen wasn’t in the vehicle or anywhere to be found.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies and DeKalb County volunteer firefighters helped search the area around his truck and where Bowen’s body was eventually found.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller, Bowen left the Lebanon Police Department on Thursday morning driving to his home in DeKalb County. He didn’t make it home, and his whereabouts were unknown.

Preliminary reports indicate his truck left Highway 70 and went off an embankment into Smith Fork Creek. Reports indicate Bowen’s body was swept downstream in the creek, which was swollen from recent rain, where it was found Thursday afternoon.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies set up a mobile command unit at East Main Street and Cripps Road in Watertown to assist DeKalb County deputies with communications in an effort to find Bowen.

“The family has been notified, and we respectfully ask that everyone keep them in thoughts and prayers,” said Miller.

Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy issued a statement Thursday afternoon.

“The Lebanon Police Department is asking for prayers as we mourn the loss of one of our officers,” said Hardy. “Veteran Officer Joe Bowen was recovered from the Smith Fork Creek after his vehicle ran off the roadway earlier today. The investigation is pending. Officer Bowen leaves behind a wife, two children and a family who loved him, both by blood and in blue.”