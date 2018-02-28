Woodbury man sentenced for identity theft, filing false tax returns

According to documents filed in U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee, Fyke stole the names and Social Security numbers of dead relatives and from fellow inmates at the Montgomery County Jail and used them to file false income tax returns.

Fyke had the tax refund checks sent to addresses under his control, and after he was released from jail, he forged the signatures of the stolen identities and deposited the refund checks into his bank accounts. Fyke caused the Department of Treasury to issue more than $56,000 in unlawful tax refunds.