Woodbury man sentenced for identity theft, filing false tax returns

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 7:11 PM

George Ronzell Fyke, 40, of Woodbury, was sentenced Tuesday to 57 months in prison for stealing the identities of others and using them to file false income tax returns.

According to documents filed in U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee, Fyke stole the names and Social Security numbers of dead relatives and from fellow inmates at the Montgomery County Jail and used them to file false income tax returns.

Fyke had the tax refund checks sent to addresses under his control, and after he was released from jail, he forged the signatures of the stolen identities and deposited the refund checks into his bank accounts. Fyke caused the Department of Treasury to issue more than $56,000 in unlawful tax refunds.

