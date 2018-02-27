Roane County suspect charged with harassment, aggravated stalking

Brian David Gann, 30, was charged with harassment, retaliation for past action or intimidation and aggravated stalking Feb. 20 after an investigation by TBI special agents.

The agents joined investigators with the 9th district attorney’s office in investigating threatening letters that were sent to an assistant district attorney and a child support Judge, and discovered Gann was the suspect who apparently sent them.

On Sunday, Roane County deputies served Gann and booked him in at the Roane County Jail, where he remained on $32,142 bond.