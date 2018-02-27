Morgan County suspect indicted in Fentress County murder, arson case

In December, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents joined Tennessee Fire Investigative Services and Fentress County sheriff’s detectives to investigate a home fire that happened Dec. 2 in Grimsley. The body of Melissa L. Durham was found inside the home.

The investigation led agents to Smith as the person apparently responsible for Druham’s death. It also revealed Durham allegedly started the fire at the home.

On Tuesday, a Fentess County grand jury returned indictments that charged Smith with second-degree murder and aggravated arson. He was served in the Fentress County Jail, where he was held on unrelated charges.