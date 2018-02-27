Former crime scene clean-up crew member charged with theft

TBI agents began investigation into a report of theft that happened Nov. 8 at a home in Thompson Station at the request of 21st District Attorney Kim Helper. A happened at the address in October, and a resident returned after the scene was cleared and discovered an envelope of money mission that was in the bedroom.

TBI agents discovered information that Christopher Bianchi, 31, of Cumming, Georgia, who was a member of the clean-up crew brought in after the crime scene was cleared, apparently stole the money.

On Feb. 12, a Williamson County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Bianchi with theft. He was arrested Tuesday and booked in at the Williamson County Jail on $2,500 bond.