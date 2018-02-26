Spencer man indicted, charged in January homicide in Cumberland County

TBI agents began the investigation of the Jan. 20 murder of Albin Buechel in his home in the 400 block of Arthur Seagraves Road at the request of 13th district Attorney General Bryant Dunaway. During the investigation, authorities discovered Billy Joe Wannyn, 47, of Spencer, as the man responsible.

On Monday, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wannyn with first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery. They served him with the charges at the Cumberland County Jail where he remained on unrelated charges.